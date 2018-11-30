Shadman hits 50 on debut as Bangladesh wickets fall

Dhaka, Nov 30 (AFP) Debutant opener Shadman Islam scored a gritty half-century but the West Indies kept Bangladesh in check with regular wickets in the second and final Test in Dhaka on Friday.

Shadman hit 76 off 199 balls before he was trapped leg-before by Devendra Bishoo as Bangladesh reached 175-4 at tea on the first day after electing to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Bishoo also bowled Mohammad Mithun for 29 for the West Indies' only other success in the post-lunch session to end Shadman's 64-run partnership for the third wicket.

Shadman, who replaced injured Imrul Kayes in the opening slot, anchored Bangladesh's innings from the start through his patient innings, which included six fours.

Roston Chase got the West Indies' first breakthrough when he removed opener Soumya Sarkar, who made 19 before edging to Shai Hope at first slip, to end a 42-run opening stand.

Kemar Roach dismissed Mominul Haque just before the lunch break as Roston Chase took a simple catch at long on after the batsman made 29 runs.

Shadman brought up his fifty off 147 balls by sweeping left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican through square leg for a boundary.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten at the crease with 13 and four runs respectively at the break.

Bangladesh went into the game without any recognised fast bowler as they dropped Mustafizur Rahman and replaced him with additional batsman Liton Das.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur overcame concerns about his fitness to be included in the side.

West Indies replaced suspended Shannon Gabriel with right-arm pacer Sherman Lewis.

The home side lead the two-Test series 1-0 thanks to their 64-run win in the opening Test in Chittagong