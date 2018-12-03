Shah's three-wicket burst leaves NZ struggle at 73-4

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah yet again demolished New Zealand's top order with three quick wickets as the visitors struggled to 73-4 at lunch on the first day of the third and final test on Monday.

Shah (3-12) had the wickets of Jeet Raval (45) and Ross Taylor (0) off successive deliveries before Henry Nicholls (1) played on to the leg-spinner.

Captain Kane Williamson, who won the toss and elected to bat, was not out on 21 with B.J. Watling yet to score.

Shah — playing in his 33rd test match — now needs two more wickets to become the quickest bowler in test history to reach 200 wickets.

Australian Clarrie Grimmett holds the record, having taken his 200th wicket in his 36th test, in 1925.

Pakistan struck early through its debutant Shaheen Afridi when the left-arm fast bowler had Tom Latham (4) leg before wicket in his third over.

Onfield umpire Paul Reiffel adjudged Latham not out but Pakistan had the decision overturned through television referral as the replays showed the ball would have crashed onto middle and leg stump.

Shah's 14-wicket haul had earned Pakistan a resounding innings and 16-run victory in the second test which leveled the series 1-1.

And New Zealand batsmen continued to struggle against Shah's nine overs in the first session at the same venue, where Williamson's team won the first test narrowly by four runs last month.

The leg-spinner had Raval leg before wicket off a delivery which came back in to the lefthander, ending a 46-run second wicket stand.

Taylor was clean bowled off the next delivery which didn't rise above shin height.

Nicholls denied Shah a hat-trick but in the next over was clean bowled as he dragged the ball back onto the stumps while attempting a sweep shot, as New Zealand lost three wickets for two runs.

The 18-year-old Afridi was given test cap after Mohammad Abbas was ruled out due to a shoulder injury in the only change Pakistan made from the second test.

New Zealand made two changes from the team which lost heavily to Pakistan in Dubai.

The visitors awarded a test cap to tall 34-year-old off-spinner Will Somerville in place of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

Experienced seamer Tim Southee, who didn't feature in the last two test matches, replaced Neil Wegner.