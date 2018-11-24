Shakib, Taijul put Windies in deep trouble

Shakib Al Hasan

Chittagong, Nov 24 (AFP) Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to claim 200 wickets in Tests as the hosts began their victory push in the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong on Saturday.

Shakib struck twice in his first three overs and fellow left-arm spinner Taijul Islam added two wickets as Bangladesh reduced West Indies to 11-4 by lunch on the third day after setting a target of 204 runs for the visitors to win the Test.

Earlier, leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo claimed three wickets in the morning to finish with 4-26 as West Indies bowled out Bangladesh for 125 runs in the second innings.

Bangladesh spinners responded almost immediately when Shakib drew Kieran Powell forward for Mushfiqur Rahim to accomplish a simple stumping, completing his 200-wicket milestone.

Shakib took an edge from Shai Hope (three) in the next overs before a two-wicket burst by Taijul, who trapped Roston Chase (zero) and Kraigg Brathwaite (eight) in one over, to put West Indies in dire straits.

It killed any sense of satisfaction West Indies had after they wrapped up Bangladesh innings owing to Bishoo's early morning exploits.

Shannon Gabriel and Chase claimed the other two wickets as Bangladesh could add just 70 runs to their overnight score after resuming the play on 55-5.

Mahmudullah Riyad top scored for Bangladesh with 31 runs in the second innings but not before he was dropped by Hope off Bishoo at slip on 15.

Pacer Gabriel gave the first breakthrough when he bowled Mushfiqur Rahim for 19. Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah tried to rebuild the innings putting on 37 runs for the seventh wicket before Mehidy was removed by Bishoo for 18.

Bishoo then dismissed Nayeem Hasan (five) and Mahmudullah in a quick succession while Chase wrapped up Bangladesh innings after taking Taijul Islam's (one) wicket.

Earlier, West Indies scored 246 runs in replying to Bangladesh's first innings total of 324 runs