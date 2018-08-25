Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Railways will not give Sudip Chatterjee NOC to play for Bengal in Ranji Trophy

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
757   //    25 Aug 2018, 18:38 IST

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Bengal are all set to be dealt with a telling blow as one of their premier batsmen Sudip Chatterjee is unlikely to get No Objection Certificate (NOC) from his employers, Indian Railways for the upcoming season.

Left-handed Chatterjee is employed with Metro Rail and the Indian Railways have summoned him for their pre-season camp, starting August 29 at the Karnail Singh Stadium in the capital.

Along with Chatterjee, Anushtup Majumdar has also been called for the camp.

The Bengal No 3 is currently playing Duleep Trophy for India Green side and scored 82 in the opening encounter.

Both Chatterjee and Majumdar procured NOC during last season but the Railway authorities are clear that no leeway will be given this time around.

"Railways have the first right on these sportspersons. Sudip is a valuable player for the Railways. This year, he and Anushtup will have to report to the camp and play for the Railways," Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secretary Rekha Yadav told PTI today.

Asked about the possible consequences if they don't report, Yadav said: "It's simple. If they don't report for the camp, they will not get NOC to play for any other state. In any case, it was the BCCI technical committee chaired by Sourav Ganguly which issued a diktat that only employees can play. We are giving them job security and in return we can expect them to play for Railways."

Chatterjee, who has played 49 first-class games so far, has scored 3396 runs with 10 hundreds and 16 half-centuries. He scored 514 runs and was the fourth highest scorer for Bengal while Majumdar, with 560 runs, was the third highest scorer.

Majumdar had earlier played for Railways but due to poor form was released and got an NOC to play for Bengal.

Asked what will happen if CAB president Sourav Ganguly requests her, Yadav replied: "I have huge respect for Mr Ganguly. I am very sure he understands that I am bound by rules so I don't think he would make any such request. As RSPB secretary, it is my duty to ensure that Railways field the best team and that's what has been my endeavour

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Most matches ever played in Ranji Trophy history
RELATED STORY
"My goal is to play in the Ranji Trophy this season,"...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Four catches dropped by Indian...
RELATED STORY
Love for cricket helped me fight off-field problems: Shami
RELATED STORY
Mohammed Shami fails fitness test, replaced by Navdeep...
RELATED STORY
3 hostile bowlers who could get a place in the Indian...
RELATED STORY
"Tendulkar Sir's presence is enough to boost up the...
RELATED STORY
5 quotes by Mohammed Shami: the mercurial pacer
RELATED STORY
Interview: "Fitness is the key to success", says Delhi...
RELATED STORY
"Living my dream by playing for Mumbai", says MI player...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Quarter Final 3
GLO 76/1 (10.0 ov)
WOR
LIVE
Worcestershire Rapids won the toss and elected to bowl.
GLO VS WOR live score
Match 9 | Today
AUA 322/5 (50.0 ov)
RSA-A 290/10 (48.4 ov)
Australia A win by 32 runs
AUA VS RSA-A live score
Match 10 | Today
IND-A 217/10 (49.0 ov)
INB 218/3 (41.1 ov)
India B win by 7 wickets
IND-A VS INB live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us