Shane Warne to come out with autobiography 'No Spin' in October

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Spin legend Shane Warne will talk about his extraordinary cricketing career and his life off the pitch besides unveiling several unknown facts in his autobiography which will be published this October.

Ebury Press today announced that Warne's memoir "No Spin" will have a global release on October 4.

"No Spin" is the true story behind the headlines, in Warne's own voice, and challenges some of the enduring myths and untruths that surround him. Uncompromising and compelling, it is destined to rank alongside some of the greatest sports autobiographies ever, the publisher said.

Andrew Goodfellow, deputy publisher at Ebury, said, "Despite all the pain he's inflicted on us over the years Shane Warne is still one of the most admired and celebrated cricketers to a British audience.

"You simply can't imagine the game without his unique contributions. I think his insight, no-nonsense honesty and strength of voice will make this the most read cricketing autobiography in years. At Ebury we are all very excited and honoured to be publishing such a legend."

The memoir is written with cricketer and TV presenter Mark Nicholas.

Warne's mesmerising bowling prowess coupled with his personal life (which has long been fodder for the tabloid press) has made him one of the world's most illustrious sportsmen.

Born on September 13, 1969, Warne is widely regarded as one of the finest bowlers in the history of the game. He played his first Test match in 1992, and took over 1,000 international wickets (in Tests and One-Day Internationals).

A useful lower-order batsman, Warne also scored over 3000 Test runs. He played domestic cricket for his home state of Victoria, and English domestic cricket for Hampshire. He also captained the Rajasthan Royals to victory in the IPL in 2008. He officially retired from all formats in 2013 and currently commentates for Foxtel