Shardul to replace Bumrah in India's ODI squad

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
40   //    06 Jul 2018, 15:08 IST

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Mumbai fast bowler Shardul Thakur will replace injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series starting July 12.

Bumrah had suffered an injury to his left thumb during India's first T2OI against Ireland in Dublin and was ruled out of the ongoing T2OI series against England.

The 24-year-old seamer underwent a surgery last Wednesday in Leeds before returning to India. The surgery was successful and he will commence rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Shardul Thakur as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ODI squad," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

The first ODI begins on July 12 at Nottingham, followed by the second match at London on July 14 and third match at Leeds on July 17.

However surgery followed by recovery and resumption of training may take time and he will certainly be a doubtful starter as far as the Test series is concerned. The first Test will start from August 1 in Birmingham.

India's squad for ODIs against England:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

