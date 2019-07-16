×
Shastri future uncertain as BCCI invites applications for India coaching roles

Omnisport
NEWS
News
183   //    16 Jul 2019, 16:50 IST
Ravi Shastri - cropped
India head coach Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri's future as India's head coach is uncertain after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for his role and a host of other positions within its coaching and support staff.

Interested applicants have until July 30 to apply for the roles of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager.

The contracts of the existing coaching staff, led by Shastri, initially expired following the Cricket World Cup, which India exited at the semi-final stage courtesy of a surprise defeat to eventual runners-up New Zealand.

However, Shastri, batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar were handed extensions to cover India's tour of the West Indies in August.

In a statement, the BCCI confirmed "the current coaching staff of Team India (senior men) will get an automatic entry in the recruitment process".

The BCCI also revealed its eligibility criteria for those hoping to serve as head coach, a role the 57-year-old Shastri has held since 2017 after previously leading India as team director.

To stand a chance of being appointed, applicants must be under 60 years of age and boast at least two years of experience as head coach of a Test-playing nation or three years of experience at either Associate member, Indian Premier League, first-class or an equivalent level.

They should also have played in a minimum of 30 Test matches or 50 ODIs and hold a BCCI Level 3 certification or its equivalent.

