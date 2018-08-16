Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Shastri: India happy to face Stokes in Nottingham

Omnisport
NEWS
News
223   //    16 Aug 2018, 20:25 IST
Ravi Shastri - cropped
India head coach Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri says his team would have no problems at all with England selecting Ben Stokes for the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Stokes was added to England's squad on Tuesday, having been cleared of affray at Bristol Crown Court following a six-day trial that forced him to miss the second Test at Lord's.

The all-rounder could still be the subject of sanctions from the Cricket Discipline Commission, who will convene to discuss the incident outside a nightclub that led to Stokes being arrested and the details that emerged in his trial.

Yet Shastri insists India have no issue with potentially facing Stokes in Nottingham from Saturday.

"We focus on cricket. He's a terrific cricketer," said Shastri in a news conference.

"We like to play against top cricketers, it's as simple as that. He's cleared by the courts - what's the reason for him not to play?

"If I was in England's position, I would have wanted him to play."

Shastri refused to reveal whether India would hand a debut to wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant at Trent Bridge, but confirmed skipper Virat Kohli was "much better and improving by the day" following the back trouble that forced him to miss part of the second Test.

India are 2-0 down in the series after being thrashed at Lord's, but Shastri is determined to remain positive and leapt to the defence of Ajinkya Rahane - one of several batsmen to have struggled in the series so far.

"I don't think it's fair to single out any one player," Shastri added. "Batsmen from both teams have struggled when the occasion demands. It's a case of mental resolve, how you put mind over matter, and mental discipline will be the key as far as batsmen are concerned.

"He [Rahane] is one of our pillars. He'll remain one of our pillars."

Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Kohli and Shastri could face tough questions...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Ben Stokes added to England squad...
RELATED STORY
Senior India player lashes out at Ravi Shastri, questions...
RELATED STORY
Why Ravi Shastri deserves a final chance
RELATED STORY
Is it time to replace Ravi Shastri?
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Ravi Shastri admits it was a...
RELATED STORY
Unchanged England waiting on Stokes verdict
RELATED STORY
Stokes out of England squad while affray trial continues
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet Kaur's heroics, Indian cricketers'...
RELATED STORY
Ben Stokes to miss 2nd Test, Anderson injures himself,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
St Lucia Stars
Trinbago Knight Riders
SLZ VS TTR preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| Today
KNT 231/5 (20.0 ov)
SOM 226/5 (20.0 ov)
Kent Spitfires win by 5 runs
KNT VS SOM live score
| Today
NOR 162/8 (20.0 ov)
YRK 165/3 (15.3 ov)
Yorkshire Vikings win by 7 wickets
NOR VS YRK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us