Shastri: Shaw plays like Tendulkar, Sehwag and Lara

Prithvi Shaw celebrates scoring a century on his Test debut

Ravi Shastri has compared Prithvi Shaw to cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara, but he wants the India teenager to keep working hard.

Shaw was named the man of the series on Sunday as India made it two wins from two against the West Indies, the 18-year-old having starred in both Tests and scored the winning runs in Hyderabad.

Head coach Shastri was full of praise for Shaw afterwards, but he is keen to guard against complacency.

"Shaw was born to play cricket. You can see the years he has already put in at the age of 18," Shastri said. "I believe he's been playing since he was eight. That's already a decade.

"When I saw him first, he reminded me a bit of Sachin, and a bit of Viru - and when he walks, there's a bit of Lara. If he can keep his head on his shoulders and keep the work ethic, he has a bright future."

Shaw added: "It was a happy moment for me, finishing a game for India. It's a moment of pride. My first international series and winning it 2-0 with a man of the series award is a great feeling.

"Everyone is like a family now - it's not like a junior and senior situation anymore. I don't know what's happening next, I'm just enjoying this moment."