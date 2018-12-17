×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Shaw ruled out of entire Test series against Australia, Agarwal replaces him in squad

PTI
NEWS
News
69   //    17 Dec 2018, 18:57 IST

Perth, Dec 17 (PTI) Injured Prithvi Shaw was on Monday ruled out of the entire Test series against Australia with the BCCI replacing the young opener with Mayank Agarwal.

Shaw had suffered a left ankle injury while attempting a catch in a practice game against Cricket Australia XI.

The 19 year old from Mumbai had scored 66 in that game in Sydney.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mayank Agarwal as his replacement," said a BCCI release.

With KL Rahul failing terribly in two Tests, the team management may hand Test debut to 27-year-old Agrawal, who plays for Karnataka.

Rahul scored 2 and 44 in Adelaide but managed 2 and 0 in Perth, where India are staring at a defeat.

Agarwal who has played 46 first class games, scored 25 and 53 for his Ranji side against Gujarat in his last match.

The selectors have also added all-rounder Hardik Pandya to India's squad for the third and fourth Test to be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

The third Test is scheduled to begin in Melbourne from December 26.

India's squad for the third and fourth Test against Australia:

Virat Kohli (captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Shaw ruled out of Test series; Mayank, Hardik added
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Prithvi Shaw ruled out of...
RELATED STORY
4 Indians who can fulfill opening duties in the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
Is it time for Mayank Agarwal in Australia?
RELATED STORY
5 Indians to watch out for in the Australia Test series
RELATED STORY
4 players who missed out on India's Test squad for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 4 possible replacements for...
RELATED STORY
Debate on the vacant opening slot: Prithvi Shaw or Mayank...
RELATED STORY
India's expected Test squad against Australia
RELATED STORY
India's predicted squad for the upcoming Test series...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 112/5 (41.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: India need 175 runs to win
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | 10:00 PM
SL 282/10 & 20/3 (12.0 ov)
NZ 578/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail New Zealand by 276 runs with 7 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
1st T20I | Today
BAN 129/10 (19.0 ov)
WIN 130/2 (10.5 ov)
Windies win by 8 wickets
BAN VS WIN live score
| Tomorrow, 01:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Perth Scorchers Women
HBH-W VS PRS-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us