Shaw to miss first Test in blow for India

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    30 Nov 2018, 11:26 IST
PrithviShaw - Cropped
India opener Prithvi Shaw

India opener Prithvi Shaw was ruled out of the first Test against Australia after suffering an ankle injury on Friday.

Shaw, 19, hurt his left ankle while fielding during India's tour match against a Cricket Australia XI.

The right-hander, who has previously been compared to the great Sachin Tendulkar, will miss the series opener – which starts in Adelaide on Thursday.

"Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw suffered a left ankle injury while attempting a catch at the boundary ropes in the tour game against CA XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground," a BCCI statement read.

"Shaw underwent scans this morning and the reports revealed a lateral ligament injury. Shaw will be unavailable for the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.

"He will undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to hasten the recovery and be available for selection at the earliest."

Shaw became the youngest Indian to make a century on his Test debut with his ton against West Indies last month.

In two Tests against the Windies, he scored 237 runs at an average of 118.50.

Shaw also top-scored for India in the first innings against the CA XI, making 66.

Prithvi Shaw out of 1st test for India with ankle injury
