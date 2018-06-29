Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Shaw, Vihari's tons power India A into final of Tri-Series

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
71   //    29 Jun 2018, 22:26 IST

Northampton, June 29 (PTI) Riding on scintillating centuries by Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari, India A recorded a crushing 203-run victory over West Indies A to make the final of the Tri-Series one-day tournament here today.

England A are the other team in the tournament.

Batting first after winning the toss, India A notched up an imposing 354 for six in the allotted 50 overs.

Opener Shaw blazed his way to 102 off 90 balls, while Vihari smashed 147 off 131 deliveries with the help of 13 boundaries and five sixes, as the Indians toyed with the opposition bowlers at the County Ground.

During his explosive knock, Shaw found the fence 16 times.

India A lost two wickets for just 28 runs but the duo of Shaw and Vihari forged a quick partnership of 160 runs for the third wicket to set the platform for a big total.

After the dismissal of Shaw, Vijay Shankar and Ishan Kishan produced a few lusty blows towards the end as India A crossed 350.

Almost all the West Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the marauding duo of Shaw and Vihari.

In reply, West Indies A were all out for 151 in 37.4 overs, gifting the Indians a comprehensive win.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the most successful bowler for India A, returning figures of 4/34, while there were two wickets for Deepak Chahar.

Chandrapaul Hemraj top-scored for West Indies A with 43 off 46 balls

Prithvi Shaw: A remarkable journey from Local trains to...
RELATED STORY
Youngsters shine as India A execute complete dominance...
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw: The next superstar of Indian Cricket?
RELATED STORY
11 years of Rohit Sharma: A stop-start career that has...
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
5 times cricketers burst into tears
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
3 Youngsters who can captain India in future
RELATED STORY
5 foreign players who became fan favorites in India...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us