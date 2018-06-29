Shaw, Vihari's tons power India A into final of Tri-Series

Northampton, June 29 (PTI) Riding on scintillating centuries by Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari, India A recorded a crushing 203-run victory over West Indies A to make the final of the Tri-Series one-day tournament here today.

England A are the other team in the tournament.

Batting first after winning the toss, India A notched up an imposing 354 for six in the allotted 50 overs.

Opener Shaw blazed his way to 102 off 90 balls, while Vihari smashed 147 off 131 deliveries with the help of 13 boundaries and five sixes, as the Indians toyed with the opposition bowlers at the County Ground.

During his explosive knock, Shaw found the fence 16 times.

India A lost two wickets for just 28 runs but the duo of Shaw and Vihari forged a quick partnership of 160 runs for the third wicket to set the platform for a big total.

After the dismissal of Shaw, Vijay Shankar and Ishan Kishan produced a few lusty blows towards the end as India A crossed 350.

Almost all the West Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the marauding duo of Shaw and Vihari.

In reply, West Indies A were all out for 151 in 37.4 overs, gifting the Indians a comprehensive win.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the most successful bowler for India A, returning figures of 4/34, while there were two wickets for Deepak Chahar.

Chandrapaul Hemraj top-scored for West Indies A with 43 off 46 balls