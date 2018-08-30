Shorey, Vignesh steal the spotlight in Duleep Trophy match

Dindigul(TN), Aug 30(PTI) India Blue (340) held an advantage over India Green (151 for 4) at the end of day two in the final league match of the Duleep Trophy at the NPR College ground here today.

Talented Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey missed out on a ton yet again as he fell to Atith Sheth on 93.

However, his knock helped India Blue reach 340 in the first innings.

In reply, India Green opener Priyank Panchal and Sudip Chaterjee were dismissed without scoring as the team slumped to 9 for 2 in the seventh over.

Prashant Chopra (80) and Baba Indrajith (35) came to the team's rescue as they added 89 runs in a little over 35 overs.

Chopra hit 10 boundaries in his knock while Indrajith, who made a century earlier in the tournament, proved the ideal foil to Chopra and helped India Green rebuild.

Tamil Nadu medium-pacer K Vignesh underlined his potential, picking up a five-wicket haul, which was instrumental in India Blue being restricted to 340.

The Faiz Fazal-led team looked set for a big score at 303 for 4 but the exit of Shorey (93, 8X4, 2X6) triggered a collapse as six wickets fell in the space of 37 runs.

Vignesh took four of the last six wickets to finish with figures of 5 for 50 from 25.1 overs.

Four batsmen made half-centuries for India Blue but a late collapse proved their undoing as the two sides battle for a place in the final, starting September 4