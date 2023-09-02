"Short ball, Shreyas Iyer and inevitability" - Twitter reacts as India's No. 4 perishes to short ball again in Asia Cup 2023 clash vs Pakistan

Shreyas Iyer's comeback from injury was short-lived as he perished to the short ball again in India's Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2.

Having begun positively with a couple of crisp boundaries off Haris Rauf, Shreyas was looking in good nick for a big score to prove his match-fitness. The moment Rauf resorted to a short ball, though, it came apart as India's No. 4 batter pulled it straight to Fakhar Zaman at mid-wicket.

It was struck fiercely enough, and the cracking sound off the bat made it seem as though he got a good piece of it. It wasn't the case, however, as Shreyas was sent packing for a 9-ball 14.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration over India's No. 4 batter falling prey to his long-standing short-ball weakness once again.

Here's how they reacted to his dismissal:

India in disarray in Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan

Despite the covers being in place with a steady drizzle preceding the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat first upon winning it. While he looked confident against Shaheen Afridi, his defense was breached by the left-arm seamer after a rain interval.

Virat Kohli also played onto his stumps off Afridi, while Shubman Gill looked all at sea against the moving ball. Shreyas began positively but attempted one shot too many and handed a catch to Fakhar, leaving India in real trouble at 48/3 in the 10th over.

Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan then joined Gill in the middle before another spell of rain brought the covers on. It was short-lived, though, as the players were back on the park soon after, with Kishan also responding with an upper-cut over backward point for six.

At the time of writing, India are 58/3 at the end of the 12th over with plenty of work still to be done. Pakistan entered this game on the back of a win in their Asia Cup 2023 opener, having trounced Nepal by 238 runs in Multan.

