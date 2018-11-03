Sikkim record innings victory over Manipur

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 12 // 03 Nov 2018, 18:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) Manipur skipper Yashpal Singh's century went in vain as Sikkim cruised to an innings and 27-run win against Manipur in a Ranji Trophy Plate Group emcounter here on Saturday.

Sikkim, who lost all their eight matches in the National One Dayers, showed remarkable turnaround with their three outstation recruits, as they secured seven points, including a bonus, wrapping up the match inside three days.

Uttarakhand and Nagaland also registered bonus point victories over their respective opponents while Meghalaya secured full points against Arunachal Pradesh as all the Plate Group matches got over inside three days.

Having shot out for a paltry 79, Manipur resumed day three with 170 runs in arrears in their second innings as Yashpal and Lakhan Rawat made Sikkim wait for their maiden Ranji win with a 112-run third wicket partnership.

But once Lakhan was trapped leg before by Padam Limboo, it all went downhill for Manipur as they folded for 266 in 80.2 overs with outstation recruits -- left-arm spinner Bipul Sharma (4/55) and pacer Ishwar Choudhary (3/52) running through the middle order.

In Dimapur, former Karnataka all-rounder Arbar Kazi was the star as he followed up his unbeaten double century with a five-wicket haul (5/13) to help the hosts post a huge innings and 33-run win over Mizoram.

Kazi, who finished with a match tally of nine wickets, broke the back of Mizoram middle-order to bundle them out for 91 in their second essay.

Brief Scores

In Kolkata: Sikkim 372. Manipur 79 and 266 (Yashpal Singh 132, Lakhan Rawat 70; Bipul Sharma 4/55, Ishwar Chaudhary 3/52). Sikkim won by an innings and 27 runs. Points: Sikkim 7, Manipur 0.

In Dehradun: Bihar 60 and 169. Uttarakhand 227 and four for no loss. Uttarakhand won by 10 wickets. Points: Uttarakhand 7, Bihar 0.

In Shillong: Arunachal Pradesh 166 and 131; 55.1 overs (Kshitiz Sharma 41, Kamsha Yangfo 40; Gurinder Singh 4/21, Abhay Negi 4/39). Meghalaya 141 and 157/3; 32 overs (Punit Bisht 66, Yogesh Nagar 55 not out). Meghalaya won by seven wickets. Points: Megahalaya 6. Arunachal Pradesh 0.

In Dimapur: Mizoram 106 and 91; 41.4 overs (Taruwar Kohli 48 not out; Arbar Kazi 5/13, Rachit Bhatia 2/12, Tahmeed Rahman 2/19). Nagaland 530/8 declared. Nagaland won by an innings and 333 runs. Points: Nagaland 7, Mizoram 0