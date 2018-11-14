×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Sikkim, Uttarakhand secure successive wins

PTI
NEWS
News
4   //    14 Nov 2018, 20:29 IST

Dehradun, Nov 14 (PTI) Deepak Dhapola returned with a match haul of 13 wickets as Uttarakhand secured their second straight victory in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group beating Manipur by eight wickets here Wednesday.

In Dimapur, Sikkim also registered their second win in their debut season beating hosts Nagaland by nine wickets.

Sikkim have 13 points along with Uttarakhand but the former occupy the pole position in the Plate Group on the basis of better net run-rate.

Dhapola, who ripped apart Manipur in the first innings with a 7/50, returned with 5/46 as he along with Sunny Rana, who bagged an identical 5/46.

Manipur had four ducks in their innings and with the wicket of skipper Yashpal Singh for 15 taken by Sunny Manipur slumped to 164/8, thus losing seven wickets for just 21 runs.

Manipur were eventually bowled out for 185 in the second essay, setting Uttarkhand a target of 95.

Uttarakhand lost opener Karanveer Kaushal (18), No 3 Vaibhav Bhatt (27) but Vineet Saxena remaining unbeaten on 32 to steer them home in 17.5 overs to help them bag six points.

Uttarakhand had beaten Bihar with a bonus point in their last match here with Dhapola claiming 6/13 and 3/48.

In Dimapur, Sikkim were set a paltry target 79 as skipper Nilesh Lamichaney remained unbeaten on 33 alongside Ashish Thapa (27 no) to win in 25.4 overs.

Former Delhi batsman Milind Kumar was their star player with second successive double century that gave them a 195-run first innings lead.

Nagaland put up a strong show in their second essay with KB Pawan's 134 and Imliwati Lemtur's 61 as they finished at 273 in their second innings.

Brief Scores

In Dehradun: Manipur 137 and 185; 74.4 overs (Lakhan Rawat 82; Deepak Dhapola 5/46, Sunny Rana 5/46) lost to Uttarakhand 228 and 99/2; 17.5 overs (Vineet Saxena 32 not out) by eight wickets. Points: Uttarakhand 6, Manipur 0.

In Dimapur: Nagaland 179 and 273; 95 overs (KB Pawan 134, Imliwati Lemtur 61; Ishwar Chaudhary 5/70, Bipul Sharma 3/67) lost to Sikkim 374 and 81/1; 25.4 overs (Nilesh Lamichaney 33 not out) by nine wickets. Points: Sikkim 6, Nagaland 0.

In Jorhat: Arunachal Pradesh 220 and 331; 96 overs (Neelam Obi 80, K Yangfo 58, Kshitiz Sharma 57; Khadir 3/81) vs Mizoram 142 and 244/2 (Akhil Rajput 124, Taruwar Kohli 85.

In Puducherry: Puducherry 389 and 95/4 (Marimuthu Viknesh 47; Gurinder Singh 4/29) vs Meghalaya 326 (Yogesh Nagar 141 not out, Puneet Bisht 58; Pankaj Singh 6/39)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 2, Round-Up: Ravindra Jadeja...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018: Top 3 performances this season
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: First impressions of 9 new...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy Round 2 Day 2: Jharkhand beat Haryana,...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018, round-up: Yuvraj Singh and...
RELATED STORY
Bihar Cricket's resurgence and Uttarakhand's rise good...
RELATED STORY
Run machine turns 30 - A recap to 30 'Virat' records of...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy, 2018-19: Rating Indian Internationals from...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19, Day 2 Round-Up: Nadeem...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 04:30 AM
ENG 285/10
SL 26/1 (12.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail England by 259 runs with 9 wickets remaining
ENG VS SL live score
2nd Test | 03:30 AM
BAN 522/7 & 224/6
ZIM 304/10 & 76/2 (30.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: Zimbabwe need 367 runs to win
BAN VS ZIM live score
| Today
RSA 201/5 (20.0 ov)
CAXI 160/7 (20.0 ov)
South Africa win by 41 runs
RSA VS CAXI live score
Match 11 | Today, 08:00 PM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us