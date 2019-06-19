×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Simmons promises answers on Afghan amid apparent row with selector

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    19 Jun 2019, 16:38 IST
PhilSimmons-cropped
Former West Indies coach Phil Simmons

Afghanistan head coach Phil Simmons says he will provide an explanation for Asghar Afghan's dismissal as captain following the Cricket World Cup as he seemingly blamed selector Dawlat Ahmadzai.

Afghan was replaced as skipper in all three formats heading into the tournament, with Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan named as the new leaders for Tests, ODIs and Twenty20 internationals respectively.

Both Rashid and former captain Mohammad Nabi criticised the decision and questioned the timing of the announcement at the time.

And, although Afghan remains in the squad, Afghanistan have subsequently lost each of their first five matches at the World Cup under Naib.

But responding to a Twitter post that reported chief selector Ahmadzai's displeasure with the team's coaching, Simmons hit back and promised answers on Afghan's situation.

"I am in the middle of a World Cup and trying to get our team to perform to the level we expect," Simmons wrote on his own Twitter page.

"But at the end of the World Cup, I will tell the Afghanistan people about the part that Mr Dawlat Ahmadzai had to play in our preparation and his part in the dismissal of Asghar Afghan."

Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons threatens to spill the beans about Asghar Afghan's removal as captain
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Afghanistan's chief selector wants the team to reach the semifinals 
RELATED STORY
The spectacular rise of Afghanistan in world cricket
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan's fancied spinners get a reality check
RELATED STORY
Five Afghan greats who could not play their country's first test match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Afghanistan: Match details, venue stats, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Afghanistan announce 15-man World Cup squad with new captain
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghan Skipper Gulbadin Naib reacts after loss against Australia
RELATED STORY
Hamid Hassan included in Afghanistan squad for WC
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The question arises again - who will be India's No. 4?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us