Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Singer's dad accuses Vinod Kambli, his wife of assaulting him

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
116   //    02 Jul 2018, 15:11 IST

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Bollywood playback singer Ankit

Tiwari's father has lodged a police complaint accusing former Indian batsman Vinod Kamble and his wife of assaulting him at a mall here, an official said today.

Kambli, however, told the police that the singer's father, R K Tiwari, had allegedly touched his wife "inappropriately," a senior official said.

The alleged incident took place yesterday afternoon when the 46-year-old former left-handed batsman and his wife Andrea Hewitt had gone to the mall in suburban Malad where Ankit Tiwari's father was also present.

In his police complaint, Tiwari alleged that Kambli and his wife assaulted and verbally abused him after an argument.

"It is quite shocking to see this kind of behaviour from a cricketer who has represented our nation," Ankur Tiwari, the singer's brother who was present along with his father at the time of the incident, said in a statement here.

He alleged Kambli and his wife assaulted his farther without caring for his old age.

"When we intervened he (Kambli) pushed us around," he said.

Ankur Tiwari said his family has filed a complaint seeking action against the cricketer and his wife.

"We have full faith in the judiciary," he added.

Meanwhile, the Bangur police registered a case of non-cognisable offence and began investigation.

A senior official said Kambli told the police that R K Tiwari had allegedly touched his wife "inappropriately" at the crowded mall.

"Kambli has give us a statement on the matter, but he does not want to file a case," Mumbai police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Deoraj said.

Kambli represented India in 17 test matches and 104 one-day internationals.

Ankit Tiwari is known for his popular songs from the film "Aashiqui 2"

10 cricketers who have been arrested
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who married twice
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar's five best performances before his...
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen with the biggest backlift
RELATED STORY
5 surprising facts about high profile cricketers that you...
RELATED STORY
India's best XI of ODI specialists
RELATED STORY
5 promising Indian cricketers whose career faded away
RELATED STORY
India's Best Eleven Left-Handers in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
5 forgotten victories of India under Mohammad...
RELATED STORY
5 unsuccessful Indian cricketers with great statistics
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us