Singer's dad accuses Vinod Kambli, his wife of assaulting him

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Bollywood playback singer Ankit

Tiwari's father has lodged a police complaint accusing former Indian batsman Vinod Kamble and his wife of assaulting him at a mall here, an official said today.

Kambli, however, told the police that the singer's father, R K Tiwari, had allegedly touched his wife "inappropriately," a senior official said.

The alleged incident took place yesterday afternoon when the 46-year-old former left-handed batsman and his wife Andrea Hewitt had gone to the mall in suburban Malad where Ankit Tiwari's father was also present.

In his police complaint, Tiwari alleged that Kambli and his wife assaulted and verbally abused him after an argument.

"It is quite shocking to see this kind of behaviour from a cricketer who has represented our nation," Ankur Tiwari, the singer's brother who was present along with his father at the time of the incident, said in a statement here.

He alleged Kambli and his wife assaulted his farther without caring for his old age.

"When we intervened he (Kambli) pushed us around," he said.

Ankur Tiwari said his family has filed a complaint seeking action against the cricketer and his wife.

"We have full faith in the judiciary," he added.

Meanwhile, the Bangur police registered a case of non-cognisable offence and began investigation.

A senior official said Kambli told the police that R K Tiwari had allegedly touched his wife "inappropriately" at the crowded mall.

"Kambli has give us a statement on the matter, but he does not want to file a case," Mumbai police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Deoraj said.

Kambli represented India in 17 test matches and 104 one-day internationals.

Ankit Tiwari is known for his popular songs from the film "Aashiqui 2"