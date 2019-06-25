×
Smith and Warner booed by England fans at Lord's

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    25 Jun 2019, 17:52 IST
Warner-Cropped
David Warner leaves the field at Lord's

Steve Smith and David Warner each received icy receptions at Lord's as Australia faced England in the Cricket World Cup.

Former Australia captain Smith and opening batsman Warner were suspended for a year for their roles in the ball tampering scandal that marred their Test series with South Africa last March.

The World Cup represents the first major international tournament since their returns and much of the build-up had been dominated by discussion over their likely reception at a competition being hosted by Ashes rivals England.

India captain Virat Kohli implored his team's fans not to boo the duo but England skipper Eoin Morgan expressed no desire to do the same and they were each on the receiving end of jeers on Tuesday.

Audible boos were minimal when Warner emerged to open the batting alongside Aaron Finch - who went on to make a century - but the tradition of applauding a half-century was widely ignored when Warner brought up that milestone and he was jeered instead.

He eventually clipped Moeen Ali to Joe Root for 53 as Australia put on 123 for the opening wicket.

Usman Khawaja (23) was then bowled by Ben Stokes, bringing Smith to the crease to a loud chorus of boos. He and Australia will look to silence the crowd and dent England's semi-final hopes with a win that would secure their place in the last four.

