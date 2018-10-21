×
Smith to deliver lecture at Dalmiya Conclave

PTI
NEWS
News
73   //    21 Oct 2018, 16:44 IST

Guwahati, Oct 21 (PTI) Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith will deliver a lecture at the second edition of the Jagmohan Dalmiya Annual Conclave on November 2, in build-up to the silver jubilee celebrations of the 1993 CAB Jubilee Tournament: the Hero Cup.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will also celebrate the 25 years of installation of floodlights at the Eden Gardens.

The Hero Cup semifinal between India and South Africa on November 24, 1993 was the first day-night match at the Eden Gardens. India had lifted the Cup after beating the West Indies in the final at the iconic venue on November 27.

Legendary West Indian Brian Lara, who is in India and recently met Sachin Tendulkar at his residence in Mumbai, is also likely to attend the CAB's celebrations.

CAB President Sourav Ganguly said they are planning to invite some former West Indian players for the event.

"We plan to see whether we can get former West Indies players. Lara is here. We will try and get something organised," Ganguly told PTI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on the sidelines of India-West Indies first ODI.

"1993 was the first day-night match at Eden Gardens, it's exactly 25 years. And India played West Indies also. So we will try to get something," he added.

On the conclave, Ganguly said: "We have it annually. Last year it was Kapil Dev and this time Smith has confirmed."

Organised in memory of Jagmohan Dalmiya, the conclave is an annual event and last year Kapil Dev who delivered the lecture.

Besides Kapil Dev, president of Sri Lanka Cricket Thilanga Sumathipala also spoke during the conclave which was attended by both Indian and Sri Lankan team members ahead of their first Test in November last year

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
