Smriti Mandhana vs Suzie Bates - comparing their stats after 113 ODIs

After a slow start to her ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign, Team India opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has found some much-needed form. Beginning the tournament with scores of eight, 23 and 23, the left-handed batter struck a fluent 80 off 66 balls against Australia in Visakhapatnam.

Ad

The 29-year-old continued her good form and stroked an excellent 88 off 94 balls against England in Indore. The mature 161-minute knock featured eight fours. Mandhana's brilliance, however, went in vain as India choked in a chase of 289 and lost the game by four runs, sending England into the semifinals.

The Indian opener will be hoping for better luck when the Women in Blue face New Zealand in a crunch match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 23. Mandhana has so far featured in 113 ODIs. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand World Cup clash, we compare he stats with that of Kiwi legend Suzie Bates after the latter had also played 113 one-dayers.

Ad

Trending

Smriti Mandhana vs Suzie Bates - Who has more runs and a better average after 113 ODIs?

In 113 ODIs, Mandhana has scored 5,110 runs at an average of 47.75 and a strike rate of 90.04. Of her runs, 1,030 have come in 21 matches against England at an average of 51.50. She has also scored 996 runs in 20 ODIs against Australia at an average of 49.80 and 929 runs in 19 ODIs against South Africa, averaging 51.61.

Ad

After 113 ODIs, Bates had 4,220 runs to her name at an average of 44.42 and a strike rate of 81.79. Of her runs, 1,032 came in 27 matches against Australia at an average of 41.28. She also scored 740 runs in 27 one-dayers against England (average 28.46) and 664 runs in 16 ODIs against West Indies (average 51.07).

Smriti Mandhana vs Suzie Bates - Who has more hundreds after 113 ODIs?

In 113 ODIs, Mandhana has notched up 13 hundreds and 34 fifties. Her best of 136 came off 120 balls against South Africa Women in Bengaluru in June 2024. The knock featured 18 fours and two sixes. The southpaw also slammed 125 off 63 balls against Australia Women in Delhi in September 2025. The blazing knock featured 17 fours and five sixes.

Ad

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 5,110 47.75 90.04 136 13 34 Suzie Bates 4,220 44.42 81.79 168 10 24

Ad

(Smriti Mandhana vs Suzie Bates - ODI stats comparison after 113 matches)

After 113 ODIs, Bates had 10 hundreds and 24 half-centuries to her name. Her best of 168 came off 105 balls against Pakistan in Sydney in the Super Six round of the 2009 World Cup. The innings featured 19 fours and six sixes. Of Bates' 10 tons at that stage, three came against Australia, two against West Indies and one each against England, India, Ireland, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Ad

Smriti Mandhana vs Suzie Bates - Who has a better record in wins after 113 ODIs?

Mandhana has been part of 67 ODIs that India have won. In winning causes, she has scored 3,540 runs at an average of 58.03 and a strike rate of 91.82, with 10 hundreds and 23 fifties. Three of her centuries and 10 of her half-centuries have come in matches that India have lost.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 67 3,540 58.03 91.82 136 10 23 Suzie Bates 59 2,812 65.39 92.50 168 8 16

Ad

(Mandhana vs Bates - ODI stats comparison in wins after 113 matches)

Of her first 113 ODIs, Bates was part of 59 matches that New Zealand won. In winning causes, she scored 2,812 runs at an average of 65.39 and a strike rate of 92.50, with eight hundreds and 16 half-centuries. Two of her hundreds and eight of her half-centuries came in matches that New Zealand lost.

Smriti Mandhana vs Suzie Bates - Who has a better record in the World Cup after 113 ODIs?

Mandhana has featured in 21 World Cup matches. In the ICC event, the 29-year-old has scored 781 runs at an average of 39.05 and a strike rate of 86.87, with two hundreds and five half-centuries. Her best of 123 came off 119 balls against West Indies in Hamilton in the 2022 edition. The knock featured 13 fours and two sixes.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 21 781 39.05 86.87 123 2 5 Suzie Bates 20 924 61.60 84 168 3 4

Ad

(Mandhana vs Bates - ODI World Cup stats comparison after 113 matches)

Of her first 113 ODIs, Bates played 20 matches in the World Cup. The veteran Kiwi scored 924 runs at an average of 61.60 and a strike rate of 84, with three hundreds and four fifties. Her best of 168 came against Pakistan in Sydney in 2009. She also scored 102 against Australia in Cuttack (2013) and 106* against Sri Lanka in Bristol (2017).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️