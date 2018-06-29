Sony seeks to prevent 'illegal' broadcast of India's England tour, Asian Games

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd (Sony) today moved the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain over 300 entities, including websites and cable operators, from "illegally" broadcasting the Indian cricket team's tour of England and the 18th Asian Games, claiming it has the exclusive licence for both the sporting events.

Justice Vinod Goel, before whom the matter was listed, was of the view that relief for both the events cannot be clubbed together in one plea.

Subsequently, Sony's lawyer, Abhishek Malhotra, told the court that, for now, an interim order may be issued with regard to India's tour of England, scheduled to commence from July 3.

The lawyer said the issue regarding the 18th Asian Games, scheduled from August 18 to September 2 in Indonesia, could be decided later.

After hearing the lawyer for Sony, the court said it will pass the interim order later in day.

Sony moved the high court apprehending that the cable operators and websites may indulge in unauthorised transmission of the event for which it has the exclusive rights.

The company has claimed that it has the right to broadcast the event, on a live, delayed and repeat basis within the territories of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Besides, it also has exclusive television rights, mobile transmission rights, broadband transmission rights and non-exclusive radio rights.

It has sought the appointment of local commissioners to inspect and seize the equipments being used for any unauthorised distribution or re-distribution of the sporting events