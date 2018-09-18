Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sorry Sri Lanka crash out of Asia Cup

252   //    18 Sep 2018, 00:56 IST
Afghanistan - Cropped
Rashid Khan celebrates against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka became the first side to be eliminated from the Asia Cup after Monday's 91-run defeat to Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Having crumbled to a 137-run hammering at the hands of Bangladesh in their Group B opener on Saturday, Angelo Mathews' men can no longer reach the Super Four phase of a tournament they won back in 2014.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will head into Thursday's meeting with the Tigers safe in the knowledge that both sides are assured of progressing regardless of the result.

For the second match in succession, Sri Lanka's batsmen failed to fire as they were bundled out for just 158 in response to Afghanistan's 249 all out - a total underpinned by Rahmat Shah's 72 from 90 balls.

Coming in at number three, Rahmat put on 50 with opener Ihsanullah (45) and then added 80 with ​Hashmatullah Shahidi (37) for the fourth wicket.

Dropped on 56, Rahmat was eventually dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera before Thisara Perera accounted for the middle and lower order to finish with 5-55 - three of those victims picked up in the final over of the innings.

Sri Lanka's response got off to a torrid start, however, as Kusal Mendis was trapped lbw second ball by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, setting the tone for a chase that never looked likely to prove successful.

Upul Tharanga (36) did share in a second-wicket stand of 54 with Dhananjaya de Silva, but the opener's contribution proved the highest score as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Mujeeb, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi all picked up two scalps apiece while Sri Lanka also fell victim to a pair of run outs, encapsulating a miserable tournament that was over inside 72 hours.

