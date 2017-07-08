South Africa bowler Rabada suspended for second England Test

South Africa will be without bowler Kagiso Rabada in the second Test against England after he was banned for "inappropriate language".

by Omnisport News 08 Jul 2017, 03:26 IST

South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada has been suspended for the second Test against England at Trent Bridge.

The ICC have confirmed Rabada has been banned for using "inappropriate language" towards Ben Stokes after dismissing the England all-rounder for 56 in the first Test at Lords on Thursday.

The incident follows on from a previous controversy involving the 22-year-old Proteas bowler when South Africa took on Sri Lanka in an ODI earlier this year, when he collided with batsman Niroshan Dickwella.

In his first Test appearance as England captain, Joe Root's haul of 190, combined with fine knocks from Moeen Ali (87) and Stuart Broad (57) saw England set a strong first-innings total of 458.

A flurry of wickets either side of tea saw England reduce their visitors to 104-4 on day two, but a strong 99-run fifth-wicket partnership between Temba Bavuma and Theunis de Bruyn helped South Africa stabilise somewhat and eventually reach 214-5 going into the weekend.

And Radaba, who took 3-123 in England's innings, must now look to make an impact in the remainder of the first Test before having to sit out in Nottingham next week.