South Africa cruises to 6-wicket win over Australia

Associated Press
NEWS
News
43   //    04 Nov 2018, 15:41 IST
AP Image

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia's barren run in limited-overs cricket continued on Sunday as South Africa recorded a six-wicket victory in the first one-day international.

Australia was bowled out for 152 in 38.1 overs in its first international at home since the infamous ball tampering incident during a test match in Cape Town in March that resulted in captain Steve Smith and vice captain David Warner being banned from international cricket for 12 months.

South Africa openers Quinton de Kock (47) and Reeza Hendricks (44) both missed out on half centuries before South Africa reached 153-4 with more than 20 overs to spare. Marcus Stoinis grabbed 3-16, but before that both South African openers had featured in a productive 94-run stand.

Fast bowlers Andile Phehlukwayo (3-33), Dale Steyn (2-18) and Lungi Ngidi (2-26) ran through Australia's batting after South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field.

Steyn did the early damage when he had Travis Head and D'Arcy Short dismissed in his second over while Phehlukwayo and Ngidi struck with regular intervals.

Australia now has lost 17 of its past 19 ODI matches.

