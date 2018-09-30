Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

South Africa ease to five-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    30 Sep 2018, 20:40 IST
JP Duminy
Stand-in South Africa captain JP Duminy

Lungi Ngidi took 3-19 as South Africa bowled Zimbabwe out for 117 before securing a five-wicket win in their first ODI.

Though the Proteas attack did not feature Dale Steyn, who was denied the chance to feature in an international 50-over match for the first time since October 2016, those that did play made light work of a Zimbabwean team that lost wickets at regular intervals.

Heinrich Klaasen spearheaded the chase with an ODI-best 44 from as many balls before skipper JP Duminy and Willem Mulder saw South Africa home with 143 balls remaining.

South Africa’s victory sees them take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, with the next meeting – a day-night fixture - taking place in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe's total was their lowest score against South Africa and only captain Hamilton Masakadza (25) and Elton Chigumbura (27) scored more than 15.

Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers but Andile Phehlukwayo (2-22), Imran Tahir (2-23) and Kagiso Rabada (2-34) also returned impressive figures.

South Africa lost Dean Elgar, Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram – who made 27 - in the opening 10 overs to give Zimbabwe some hope, yet Klaasen's knock inched them closer to their victory target, which Duminy and Mulder reached inside 27 overs.

"[I'm] very happy, I just want to keep putting my hand up," Ngidi said at the post-match presentation. "International cricket is a lovely challenge."

Omnisport
NEWS
SA vs Zim ODI Series: South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
5 worst defeats for South Africa in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Top 5 series deciders in one-day cricket
RELATED STORY
11 lowest ODI team totals in history
RELATED STORY
South African squad for Zimbabwe ODI's announced
RELATED STORY
Instances when a batsman hit the last ball for a six to...
RELATED STORY
11 highest ODI team totals in history
RELATED STORY
Can South Africa overcome the Chokers tag and lift their...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018, Only T20I: 3 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st ODI | Today
ZIM 117/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 119/5 (26.1 ov)
South Africa win by 5 wickets
ZIM VS RSA live score
| 06:00 AM
PAKA 278/10
AUS 207/2 (80.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Australia trail Pakistan A by 71 runs with 8 wickets remaining
PAKA VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Today, 11:30 PM
Tasmania
Western Australia
TAS VS WAU preview
Match 13 | Today
SAU 265/7 (50.0 ov)
VIC 257/10 (50.0 ov)
South Australia win by 8 runs
SAU VS VIC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us