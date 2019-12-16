South Africa name six uncapped players to face England

South Africa have named six uncapped players for the first two Test matches against England, while Aiden Markram has been included.

Pacemen Dane Paterson and Beuran Hendricks, batsmen Pieter Malan and Rassie van der Dussen, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and wicketkeeper-batsman Rudi Second are all in line to make their Test debuts in Mark Boucher's first match as head coach.

Second is granted another chance after withdrawing from the team for the third Test against India in Ranchi, while Paterson, Van der Dussen, Hendricks and Pretorius have represented the Proteas in limited-overs cricket.

Markram has been included in the squad after pulling out of the Ranchi match due to a wrist injury, but Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder have not been passed fit.

The first Test gets underway in Centurion on Boxing Day, and the teams will reconvene at Newlands from January 3.

"The high number of uncapped players coming into the squad is a reflection of our policy to acknowledge players who do well at franchise level and have put their hands up for selection," said Cricket South Africa independent selector Linda Zondi.

"Van der Dussen, who is third on the current four-day batting averages, and Pretorius, who has established himself as the leading all-rounder, are clear examples of this.

"Following the same trend, Paterson has been the second-leading wicket-taker in four-day cricket this season, including a seven-wicket haul in an innings, and we want to go into the Test series will a full arsenal of fast bowlers who have always provided one of our traditional strengths.

"Beuran Hendricks is also part of this strategy and adds variety to the attack as a left-arm swing bowler.

"Malan has been one of the most consistent runs scorers in franchise cricket for many seasons now and, as a specialist opening batsman, he provides cover for Markram, while Second provides cover in the wicketkeeping department and is a top order batsman in his own right."

A further two Tests, for which a squad has not yet been named, will follow later in January.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen.