South Africa rip through England to level series

England were unable to build upon an impressive opening win against South Africa, the Proteas hitting back with a resounding victory.

by Omnisport News 17 Jul 2017, 20:33 IST

Vernon Philander bowls Keaton Jennings in the second Test

South Africa completed a sensational response to an opening defeat against England, emphatically taking the second Test at Trent Bridge by 340 runs with a day to spare.

After a 211-run thumping at Lord's, the Proteas rallied strongly to level the four-match series at 1-1, ensuring England got nowhere near their unlikely target of 474 by skittling them for just 133.

Vernon Philander (3-24) and Chris Morris (2-7) underpinned an aggressive showing from South Africa as England wilted badly with the bat and were guilty of gifting cheap wickets away.

Keshav Maharaj (3-42) and Duanne Olivier (2-25) also chipped in as England crumbled to a chastening defeat, bringing new captain Joe Root back down to earth with a bump after the elation of beginning his reign so triumphantly at Lord's.

Only Alastair Cook (42) provided any real resistance from the hosts, who must now take stock as they prepare for the third Test at The Oval in 10 days, when the Proteas will be further buoyed by the return of Kagiso Rabada from suspension.

A wonderful performance, clinical in many ways from SA. Philander 3/24, Maharaj 3/42, Morris 2/7 and Olivier 2/25 #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/w7ml4aZvv0 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 17, 2017

He was hardly missed on this evidence, though, as England quickly found themselves in trouble.

Philander bowled Keaton Jennings (3) and accounted for Gary Ballance (4) – the latter following a successful lbw review by an unperturbed Faf du Plessis, having spurned one on the same batsman just five balls prior.

Morris got in on the act with a searing yorker getting the better of Root, before Cook attempted to fend off a sharp bouncer and gloved behind.

In attempting to take the attack to the Proteas after lunch, Jonny Bairstow (16) succeeded only in lofting Maharaj to mid on, before Moeen Ali (27) followed the lead of his team-mate, with more success, thanks to a trio of successive fours off the spinner.

Maharaj bit back, however, enticing Moeen to sweep to square leg, the batsman having overturned a caught behind decision just two balls previously.

England were staring down the barrel by this stage, with Ben Stokes (18) caught and bowled by Philander and to sum up their plight, Stuart Broad (5) tamely slogged Maharaj straight to Morne Morkel on the midwicket fence.

Mark Wood went for a golden duck after a thick edge to gully off Olivier, who then had James Anderson caught behind first ball as the tourists enjoyed a trouncing with England left to rue a miserable second innings that lasted just 44.2 overs.