South Africa take control of second Test against poor England

A poor batting performance saw South Africa take control of the second Test against England.

by Omnisport News 15 Jul 2017, 23:46 IST

Joe Root and Morne Morkel.

South Africa hold a 205-run lead at the end of day two of the second Test against England thanks to a dismal batting display from the hosts at Trent Bridge.

England were skittled for 205 in just 51.5 overs, leaving them 130 runs short of the Proteas' first-innings total, and the tourists added a further 75 for the loss of one wicket before the close of play.

Captain Joe Root's 78 from 76 deliveries was as good as it got for England after mopping up the South African tail early on Saturday, with the skipper also making the catch that saw off Heino Kuhn in the seventh over of the second Proteas innings.

But they were two rare highlights on a grim day for Root's men, leaving the new skipper facing his first real test in the job as he bids to turn the tide in the second of four matches between the sides.

South Africa were 309-6 heading into day two but it took less than six overs for England to bring about the end of their innings after James Anderson broke the seventh-wicket stand of Vernon Philander (54) and Chris Morris (36) at 74 - the former caught by Liam Dawson in the covers.

However, England's response got off to a woeful start, as Alastair Cook (3) and Keaton Jennings (0) produced the lowest combined total by an English opening pairing since 2005.

Gary Ballance's struggle to rediscover his best form continued as he could only muster 27, but Root - who plundered a first-innings 190 as England won his maiden Test as captain - provided another ray of hope with his knock in Nottingham.

But it was the loss of Root sent England once again into a downward spiral and, although Jonny Bairstow stuck around to reach 45, Ben Stokes (0), Moeen Ali (18) and Stuart Broad (0) - all of whom played starring roles in the first innings at Lord's - failed to fire.

Moeen and Broad were seen off by Morris (3-38) in consecutive deliveries as the English innings careered towards its climax, losing their last seven wickets for just 62 runs.

South Africa had 22 overs at the crease before the close of play and, despite the early loss of Kuhn for eight, were making steady progress through Dean Elgar (38 not out) and Hashim Amla (23no) at stumps.