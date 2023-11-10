South Africa vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Afghanistan will play their final league-round match of the 2023 World Cup against South Africa today in Ahmedabad. It is the last league match for South Africa as well. The Proteas have already qualified for the semifinals, which is why they may rest a few key players before the knockout stage.

On the other side, Afghanistan have been virtually eliminated from the 2023 World Cup. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit will have to do the unthinkable and defeat South Africa by at least 438 runs to qualify for the semifinals.

Before the Afghanistan vs South Africa battle starts, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction, probable XIs, and streaming details for this 2023 World Cup game.

South Africa vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Match 42, 2023 World Cup.

Date and Time: November 10, 2023, Friday; 2 pm IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

South Africa vs Afghanistan pitch report

The pitch in Ahmedabad has been helpful to batters and spinners. In the last match at his venue, Australia successfully defended a 287-run target against England. Leg-spinners Adam Zampa and Adil Rashid achieved a lot of success at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

South Africa vs Afghanistan weather forecast

The skies will be clear and sunny for this World Cup match in Ahmedabad. There is a 0% chance of rain throughout the day. The temperature is expected to be around 28 to 32 degrees Celsius.

South Africa vs Afghanistan probable XIs

South Africa:

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehulukwayo, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Afghanistan:

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Noor Ahmad.

South Africa vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup match prediction

South Africa are coming off a morale-shattering loss against India in their previous match. Meanwhile, Australia stole a win from the jaws of defeat against Afghanistan a few nights ago.

Afghanistan still have a chance of qualifying, but a 438-run win looks quite improbable. Both nations have some quality players in their squads. The match should be an entertaining one, with the Proteas edging Afghanistan in a close encounter.

Prediction: South Africa to win against Afghanistan in the World Cup.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).