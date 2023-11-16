South Africa vs Australia, 2023 World Cup Semifinal 2: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

South Africa will take on Australia in the second semifinal of the 2023 World Cup today (November 16) in Kolkata. The winner of this match will clash against India in the final of the mega event on Sunday (November 19) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Australia started their 2023 World Cup campaign with losses against India and South Africa, but they won the next seven matches to qualify for the semifinals. Meanwhile, the Proteas have been quite dominant against Australia in their recent ODI matches.

Before the World Cup, South Africa beat Australia by 3-2 in an ODI series. In the World Cup, the Proteas crushed the Aussies in Lucknow. Captain Temba Bavuma will hope that his men continue in the same vein.

On that note, here's an in-depth preview of the game:

South Africa vs Australia, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, Semifinal 2, 2023 World Cup.

Date and Time: November 16, 2023, Thursday; 2 pm IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

South Africa vs Australia pitch report

The pitch in Kolkata is good for batting, but it is not a paradise for batters like Mumbai or Bengaluru. Batters have to plan their innings well to score big at the Eden Gardens. Meanwhile, the wicket will have something for both fast bowlers and spinners.

South Africa vs Australia weather forecast

There is a 30% chance of rain during the match hours in Kolkata. The temperature will stay around 26°C, while the humidity levels are expected to be 83%.

South Africa vs Australia probable XIs

South Africa:

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia:

Probable XI

David Warner, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

South Africa vs Australia 2023 World Cup match prediction

Looking at the recent results of South Africa vs Australia ODIs, many fans will favor the Proteas to win today, but they should not forget that Australia have a habit of upping their game when it matters the most.

Australia have never lost a knockout match against South Africa before. The Aussies have a ton of momentum on their side, having won their last seven matches. The Proteas will have to play out of their skins to defeat Australia. Expect a close encounter in Kolkata, with Australia qualifying for the finals, eventually.

Prediction: Australia to win against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup.

South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).