South Africa wins 2nd test, seals series against Pakistan

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 28 // 06 Jan 2019, 15:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa won the second test and the series against Pakistan by making the 41 runs it needed on the morning of the fourth day on Sunday.

It wasn't as simple as South Africa was hoping, with the Proteas losing stand-in opener Theunis de Bruyn for 4 and seeing Hashim Amla retire hurt on 2 before they reached the simple target.

De Bruyn was opening in place of Aiden Markram, who was injured fielding on the third day.

Still, South Africa got there and was 43-1 to seal a nine-wicket win and a seventh straight series win at home by taking a 2-0 lead over Pakistan in the three-test contest. The final test in Johannesburg starts Friday.

Pakistan fell to a second straight series loss and failed throughout to deal with the South African pace bowling attack.

Pakistan was bowled out for 177 in the first innings at Newlands and South Africa was in control after that, with Dale Steyn's seven wickets in the match the fast bowler's best performance since a career-threatening shoulder injury in 2016.