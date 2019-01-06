×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

South Africa wins 2nd test, seals series against Pakistan

Associated Press
NEWS
News
28   //    06 Jan 2019, 15:06 IST
AP Image

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa won the second test and the series against Pakistan by making the 41 runs it needed on the morning of the fourth day on Sunday.

It wasn't as simple as South Africa was hoping, with the Proteas losing stand-in opener Theunis de Bruyn for 4 and seeing Hashim Amla retire hurt on 2 before they reached the simple target.

De Bruyn was opening in place of Aiden Markram, who was injured fielding on the third day.

Still, South Africa got there and was 43-1 to seal a nine-wicket win and a seventh straight series win at home by taking a 2-0 lead over Pakistan in the three-test contest. The final test in Johannesburg starts Friday.

Pakistan fell to a second straight series loss and failed throughout to deal with the South African pace bowling attack.

Pakistan was bowled out for 177 in the first innings at Newlands and South Africa was in control after that, with Dale Steyn's seven wickets in the match the fast bowler's best performance since a career-threatening shoulder injury in 2016.

Associated Press
NEWS
Remembering the last time Pakistan won a Test in South...
RELATED STORY
South Africa takes control of 2nd test against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
South Africa on brink of series win over Pakistan
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19, 2nd Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19, 2nd Test: South Africa...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19, 2nd Test: Hosts in...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan recalls Amir for 3-test series against South Africa
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test: Preview and predicted...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19: Can Mercurial Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan out for 190, South Africa needs 149 to win 1st test
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us