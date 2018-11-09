×
South Africa wins toss, bowls 1st vs Australia in 2nd ODI

Associated Press
NEWS
News
21   //    09 Nov 2018, 08:53 IST
AP Image

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second one-day international against Australia under ideal weather conditions at the Adelaide Oval.

The Proteas skipper said he was uncertain whether it was the best choice to bowl or bat first, and hoped he would have lost the toss.

For Australia, Shaun Marsh came in for D'Arcy Short and Adam Zampa replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile.

South Africa made one change that du Plessis described as "tactical": Dwaine Pretorius replaces Andile Phehlukwayo, who took three wickets in Perth.

South Africa won the first match in Perth by six wickets. The teams play the final match Sunday at Hobart.

____

Lineups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoins, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Umpires: Gerard Abood, Australia, and Michael Gough, England.

TV umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

Associated Press
NEWS
