South Africa would love Jennings to keep place, says Smith

Keaton Jennings dug in to make 48 against South Africa at The Oval, but Graeme Smith feels the England opener should be dropped.

Keaton Jennings walks off after being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada at The Oval

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith believes the Proteas would love under-pressure England opener Keaton Jennings to retain his place for next week's fourth Test.

After scoring a century on Test debut against India last December, Jennings has struggled at the highest level, but he at least ended a run of low scores by battling to 48 in the third Test at The Oval.

Smith nevertheless remains unconvinced by the 25-year-old and feels England should make a change ahead of their three-Test home series against West Indies and the subsequent tour of Australia.

"Even though he got 48, there were a lot of edges," Smith said on BBC's Test Match Special.

"If I was a selector I'd be thinking it was time to make a change with the West Indies and then the Ashes coming up.

"The way that Jennings plays, I think Australia might be quite a scary place for him.

"It's not easy. These are people's lives and they're working hard, but I think South Africa would love Jennings to play in the final Test match.

"If you had to ask them they would say: 'Please pick him.'"

Surrey's Mark Stoneman - a former team-mate of Jennings at Durham - would be a likely beneficiary if Jennings was taken out of the firing line by England.

Smith added: "I can't say if Stoneman is better, I haven't seen enough - but if they think there is potential then I would give him a go."