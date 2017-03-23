Southee adds to New Zealand's injury troubles for final Proteas Test

Tim Southee will be unavailable for New Zealand's third and final Test against South Africa, while Trent Boult remains doubtful.

New Zealand have been dealt a fresh injury blow after Tim Southee was ruled out of the third and final Test against South Africa with a hamstring injury.

The seamer was omitted from the drawn first Test in Dunedin, but replaced the injured Trent Boult for the second contest in Wellington that South Africa won resoundingly by eight wickets.

However, the Black Caps - who are also without experienced batsman Ross Taylor - must make do without Southee for the final match in Hamilton when New Zealand attempt to salvage a draw in the three-Test series.

"Tim Southee has been ruled of the third ANZ Test against South Africa due to a hamstring injury," read a New Zealand statement.

"A scan showed Southee to have suffered a grade one tear of his left hamstring. The 28-year-old felt discomfort following the second Test in Wellington and as a precautionary measure was sent for a scan. While only a minor tear, he will not be fit for the upcoming match beginning Saturday.

"No replacement will be added to the current squad."

Boult missed the second Test with an upper leg injury and it remains to be seen if the paceman will be fit to lead the attack against the Proteas.

However, the Black Caps did post a picture of Boult practising in the nets on their official Twitter account.