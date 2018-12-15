×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Southee stars as Sri Lanka struggle in New Zealand

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    15 Dec 2018, 13:15 IST

Wellington, Dec 15 (AFP) Paceman Tim Southee skittled Sri Lanka's top order with a five-wicket haul to put New Zealand in a commanding position on the opening day of the first Test in Wellington on Saturday.

Southee took three scalps in a devastating opening spell to reduce the tourists to nine for three, then followed with a double strike to snuff out a promising fightback in the final session.

Sri Lanka were 275 for nine at stumps, with their hopes resting on a rearguard action from Niroshan Dickwella, who was not out on 73.

Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne were the only other batsman to offer any meaningful resistance, notching 83 and 79 respectively and forging a 133-run partnership.

Southee ended the day with five wickets for 67 in 25 overs, his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his best figures at the Basin Reserve. His early burst ensured New Zealand's decision to bowl on a green wicket after winning the toss reaped immediate rewards.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal said before the match that he wanted his top order to survive the first hour and see off the new ball but the wickets began to tumble in just the second over.

Danushka Gunathilaka was Southee's first victim, out lbw for one after failing to deal with a late inswinger.

Dhananjaya de Silva then edged through to the keeper for the same score and a clearly rattled Kusal Mendis only managed to reach two before hitting a simple catch to Ajaz Patel at mid-wicket.

Karunaratne was given a life on 33 when Neil Wagner had him caught at mid-wicket, only to have the delivery ruled a no-ball due to a foot fault. He was also fortunate not to be caught in the slips after nicking a swinging Southee delivery just before bringing up his 21st Test 50.

Wagner finally got his man after lunch when Karunaratne miscued a pull shot and gloved a short ball to keeper BJ Watling.

Advertisement

Mathews was looking threatening before Southee struck again, leaving Dickwella to work with the tailenders in pursuit of a respectable total. He did the job superbly, frustrating the New Zealand attack to take Sri Lanka's innings into a second day.

Sri Lanka, ranked sixth in the world, have lost their last five Tests against New Zealand and suffered a 3-0 Test series whitewash against England last month. They have faced upheaval in their coaching and selection ranks in recent weeks and arrived in New Zealand low on confidence.

In contrast, the fourth-ranked Black Caps entered the two-match contest buoyed by their first away Test series win over Pakistan in 49 years last week

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Southee takes five as Sri Lanka recover in Wellington
RELATED STORY
New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st test vs. Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka 275-9 at stumps on day 1, 1st test vs New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka tour to New Zealand will be a real test of...
RELATED STORY
Malinga to captain Sri Lanka in New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Southee happy to be back on home soil
RELATED STORY
Black Caps include Patel for Sri Lanka Tests
RELATED STORY
Malinga back as Sri Lanka ODI, T20 skipper
RELATED STORY
5 worst defeats for Sri Lanka in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 bowlers who have got Virat Kohli out most number of...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
AUS 326/10
IND 139/3 (57.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | India trail Australia by 187 runs with 7 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | 10:00 PM
SL 275/9 (87.0 ov)
NZ
Day 1 | Stumps: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
SL VS NZ live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
WIN 198/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 202/2 (38.3 ov)
Bangladesh win by 8 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
HBH-W 112/4 (14.0 ov)
SYS-W
LIVE
Rain: Sydney Sixers Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
HBH-W VS SYS-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us