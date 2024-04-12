Spain vs Jersey T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, and match timings

Spain and Jersey will feature in a two-match T20I series, which will get underway on Saturday, April 13. The second match of the series will be played on Sunday, April 14. Both the matches will take place at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena.

Spain last played a T20I match against the Isle of Man in February last year. They won the six-match series by a margin of 5-0 after one of the matches ended in a no result. In the last match of the series, the Isle of Man were bundled out for just 10 runs.

Jersey last played a T20I match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023. They won three out of six matches and finished in fourth place among seven teams. Jersey defeated Denmark by 28 runs in their last game.

Spain have won 24 out of 33 T20I matches so far, while Jersey have won 25 out of 39 matches. Spain are currently in 34th place in ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings with 92 rating points. Jersey are in 24th place with 128 rating points.

Christian Munoz-Mills will lead the Spanish team in this series. Muhammad Babar and Alec Davidson-Soler have made it to the side for the first time. Charles Perchard has been appointed the skipper of Jersey. Asa Tribe and Nick Greenwood were not picked in the side. Tribe is a part of Glamorgan in the ongoing County Championship, while Greenwood will be playing for Wellington in the upcoming Plunket Shield in New Zealand.

Spain vs Jersey Head to Head in T20I

It will be the first T20I match between Spain and Jersey.

Spain vs Jersey T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, April 13

Match 1 - Spain vs Jersey, 2:30 PM

Sunday, April 14

Match 2 - Spain vs Jersey, 2:30 PM

Spain vs Jersey T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

There won’t be any live streaming or telecast for these matches in India.

Spain vs Jersey T20I Series 2024: ull Squads

Spain

Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Yasir Ali, Atif Mehmood, Lorne Burns, Hamza Saleem Dar, Charlie Rumisterwicz, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Ravi Panchal, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Muhammad Yasin, Raja Adeel, Mohammad Atif, Shafaat Ali Syed, Muhammad Babar, and Alec Davidson-Soler (wk).

Jersey

Charles Perchard (c), Dan Birrell, Dom Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Toby Britton, Harrison Carlyon, Patrick Gouge (wk), Jonty Jenner, Jack Kemp (wk), William Perchard, George Richardson, Julius Sumerauer, and Zak Tribe.

