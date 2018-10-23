×
Speedster Ishant bowls at India nets, recovery on track

PTI
NEWS
News
23 Oct 2018, 17:58 IST

Visakhapatnam, Oct 23 (PTI) Senior pacer Ishant Sharma bowled at the India nets here Tuesday in an indication that his recovery is on track after an ankle injury forced him out of the fifth and final Test in England last month.

The 30-year-old bowled for about half an hour at the nets organised for the Indian team on the eve of the second One-day International against West Indies.

Before bowling at his India teammates, Ishant warmed up at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA stadium.

The BCCI also posted a video of Ishant, saying that his recovery is "on track and he is progressing well".

Ishant's return will lend strength to the pace attack as the Indian team braces up to tour Australia for a four-Test series starting later this year.

He has travelled with the Indian team Down Under a few times and is also remembered for the torrid time he gave to Ricky Ponting in Perth.

Recently, the Delhi fast bowler tweeted a picture of himself sweating it out in the gym.

The speedster hobbled off the ground after bowling only one over in the fourth morning of the fifth Test at the Kennington Oval in September.

Ishant was India's standout bowler in the series in England and finished with 18 wickets at an average of 24.27

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
