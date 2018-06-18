Spin rivals in South African squad

Johannesburg, Jun 18 (AFP) Spin rivals Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj were both included today in South Africa's squad for a five-match one-day international series in Sri Lanka starting next month.

But there was no place for fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander, although selection convener Linda Zondi said both could be contenders for a place in South Africa's squad for the Cricket World Cup in England next year.

"We are looking to broaden our talent pool," said Zondi.

"Conditions in England are likely to be very different from those in Sri Lanka. We will be trying a lot of combinations before the World Cup."

Imran Tahir, South Africa's leading one-day spinner, was not included for the Sri Lanka series but Zondi said this was because the selectors wanted to see left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi and orthodox left-armer Maharaj in action "so that we can get a clearer picture as to who our second-best spinner is."

Both Shamsi and Test regular Maharaj were named last week in South Africa's squad for two Test matches, which will precede the one-day series.

The one-day squad includes opening batsman Reeza Hendricks and fast bowler Junior Dala, who have both played in Twenty20 internationals but not in one-day internationals. All-rounder Chris Morris was not available because of injury.

The same squad will do duty for a one-off Twenty20 international at the end of the tour.

South African squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock (wkt), JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi