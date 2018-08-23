Sports Highlights

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Asian Games

-Report of Men's Kabaddi match between India and Iran.

-Report of Indian's participating in Squash.

-Report of Tennuis Mixed Doubles match of Rohan Bopanna/Ankita Raina

-Wrap at the end of Day 5.

*Cricket

-Report of Duleep Trophy match.

-Report of India A Team Quadrangular Series.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-ASIAD-LD SHOOT

Now a 15-year-old shoots silver for India at Asian Games

By Bharat Sharma

Palembang, Aug 23 (PTI) Fifteen-year-old Shardul Vihan today became the youngest Indian shooter to win a medal at the Asian Games after he finished second in the men's double trap here, extending the sensational run of teenaged marksmen from the country.

SPO-ASIAD-TENNIS-LD IND

Two more medals assured for India, Raina settles for bronze

By Bharat Sharma

Palembang, Aug 23 (PTI) Ankita Raina played her heart out against top seed Shuai Zhang before settling for bronze, while Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan used all their experience to bounce back and enter the men's doubles final of the Asian Games, here today.

SPO-ASIAD-GYMNASTICS-IND

Two Indian gymnasts finish at bottom in vault final, Dipa last hope

Jakarta, Aug 23 (PTI) Aruna Budda Reddy and Pranati Nayak brought up the rear at seventh and eighth positions respectively in the women's individual vault event final as Indian gymnasts continued their quest for a medal in the 18th Asian Games today.

SPO-ASIAD-TENNIS-LD KITS

Given pocket-less shorts by kit supplier, Indian tennis stars use their own at Asiad

By Bharat Sharma

Palembang, Aug 23 (PTI) Handed pocket-less playing shorts by the official apparel sponsors, the Indian men's tennis team turned up for its Asian Games matches today in kits provided by personal sponsors, whose logos were concealed by tapes.

SPO-ASIAD-ARCHERY-VISHWAS

Playing Asiad with borrowed equipment, archer wants respect

By Amanpreet Singh

Jakarta, Aug 23 (PTI) Forced to use borrowed or second-hand equipment at the Asian Games, recurve archer Vishwas says unless the authorities stop treating them as second-grade athletes, it will be difficult to deliver at the big stage.

SPO-ASIAD-LIFT-IND

Sathish Sivalingam injured, Ajay Singh finishes fifth

Jakarta, Aug 23 (PTI) Ajay Singh finished a creditable fifth with a personal best effort while his senior compatriot Sathish Sivalingam got injured during the men's 77kg category weightlifting competition to end at 10th in the Asian Games here today.

SPO-HARBHAJAN-LD KOHLI

38 changes in 38 Tests too much but if results coming, it's alright: Harbhajan

Nottingham, Aug 23 (PTI) The jury is still out on Virat Kohli's tactic of changing India's playing XI in every match for the last 38 Tests but veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh says there is nothing wrong in it as long as results are coming.

SPO-ASIAD-LD ARCHERY

Deepika fails at big stage again, crashes out of Asian Games

By Amanpreet Singh

Jakarta, Aug 23 (PTI) Former world number one Deepika Kumari yet again flopped at the big stage as it turned out to be a depressing day for India's recurve archers, whose challenge ended at the Asian Games here today.

SPO-JHULAN-RETIREMENT

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami retires from T20Is

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Veteran Indian women's team pacer Jhulan Goswami today announced her retirement from T20 Internationals, effectively ruling her out for the ICC World T20 in West Indies in November.

SPO-ASIAD-HOCK-IND

Asiad Hockey: Title-holders India face first real test against Japan

Jakarta, Aug 23 (PTI) Defending champions India will face their first real test when they take on an unpredictable Japan in a pool A match at the 18th Asian Games, here tomorrow.

SPO-ASIAD-BAD-LD IND

Asiad badminton: Sindhu, Saina move to 2nd round with contrasting wins

By Amanpreet Singh

Jakarta, Aug 23 (PTI) PV Sindhu had to dig deep to down a fighting Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam but Saina Nehwal did not break any sweat as India' top two shuttlers advanced to the women's singles second round at the 18th Asian Games, here today.

SPO-ICC-RANKINGS

Kohli reclaims top ICC ranking after match-winning effort

Dubai, Aug 23 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli today reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings after his brilliant show in the third Test against England.

SPO-ASIAD-ROWER-LD BHAGWAN

God's Grace: When rower Bhagwan quit journalism to support alcoholic father

By Bharat Sharma

Palembang, Aug 23 (PTI) Heart-wrenching stories often become a part of sporting folklore and Indian Army rower Bhagwan Singh's journey from Moga to Asian Games is as fascinating as it could be.

SPO-CHESS-ANAND

Anand holds Carlsen in Sinquefield Cup

St. Louis (USA), Aug 23 (PTI) Viswanathan Anand gave nothing away and played out a keenly contested draw with reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the fourth round of Sinquefield Cup, a part of the Grand Chess tour