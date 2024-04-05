SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their fourth match of IPL 2024 tonight against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). It will be the second consecutive away fixture for CSK, who suffered a defeat against Delhi Capitals in Vizag on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, SRH will try to continue their winning momentum at home. The Orange Army have won one and lost two matches so far this season, with both of their losses coming away from home in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Before the SRH vs CSK battle begins, here are some vital things that fans should know about this IPL 2024 game.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match details

Match: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 18, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 5, Friday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report

It should be another batter-friendly surface on offer in Hyderabad tonight. A few days ago, SRH set a new record for the highest team total in IPL history by smashing 277 runs at the venue against the Mumbai Indians.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast

A humid evening is expected tonight in Hyderabad. The temperature will be in the range of 33 degrees Celsius, while the chances of rain are one percent. The wind speed is expected to be 6 km per hour.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings probable XIs

SRH

Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande and Jaydev Unadkat (Impact Player)

CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana (Impact Player)

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match prediction

If another flat wicket is on offer in Hyderabad, SRH will start as the favorites. Home teams have been quite dominant in IPL 2024 thus far. The same trend may continue tonight, especially as CSK will be without their best bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

Match prediction: SRH to beat CSK in IPL 2024 tonight.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings live-streaming and channel list

Live streaming: JioCinema

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3.