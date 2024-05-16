SRH vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 16, 2024

On Thursday, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will go up against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 66th match of IPL 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH are a win away from qualifying for the playoffs. They are currently in fourth position on the points table with seven wins and five losses. They defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game by 10 wickets and will look to continue their momentum in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, lost their chance of qualifying for the playoffs in the last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders as it was washed out due to bad weather. However, they will be keen to end their 2024 IPL campaign on a high.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for the SRH vs GT Dream11 match.

#3 Shubman Gill (GT) - 8.5 credits

Shubman Gill in action (P/C: iplt20.com)

Shubman Gill scored his fourth century in the IPL in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings. Overall this season, he has amassed 426 runs in 12 matches at an average of 38.72 and a strike rate of 147.40.

Gill has scored a century and a fifty against SRH in his last five games, making him a good pick as captain/vice-captain for the upcoming Dream11 match.

#2 Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 9.0 credits

Sai Sudharsan plays a flick (P/C: iplt20.com)

Sai Sudharsan has impressed with his consistent performances this season. He has smashed 527 runs in 12 matches at an excellent average of 47.90. The talented left-hander has also accumulated two forty-plus knocks in his last two outings against SRH.

Sudharsan scored his first IPL hundred in his last game against Chennai Super Kings and will look to continue his fine form in the upcoming match.

#1 Travis Head (SRH) - 9.0 credits

Travis Head in action (P/C: iplt20.com)

Travis Head is amongst the top three hard-hitters this season with 533 runs to his name at an incredible strike rate of 201.89. He has scored one century and four half-centuries, including one in the previous game.

Head has been outstanding at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, scoring 211 runs in his last five games, including three fifties. For these reasons, the Aussie is our top pick as captain/vice-captain of your SRH vs GT Dream11 team.