SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

After a hat-trick of defeats in IPL 2025, SunRisers Hyderabad will return to their home ground for a match against the Gujarat Titans. The match will begin at 7.30pm IST on April 6 in Hyderabad.

Ad

SRH kicked off their season by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring clash. However, after that, they have suffered defeats against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

GT will be keen to ensure that SRH's losing streak continues in IPL 2025. Ahead of the battle in Hyderabad, here's a short preview for the match between SRH and GT.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match details

Match: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Match 19, Indian Premier League 2025.

Ad

Trending

Date and Time: Sunday, April 6, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans pitch report

The pitch report will be telecasted live before the toss happens. Generally, the pitch is flat in Hyderabad, with batters scoring loads of runs at the venue.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast

The sky will be clear with periodic clouds during the Sunday night game between SRH and GT in Hyderabad. There is 0% chance of rain during the match hours, and the temperature will loom around 28 degrees Celsius.

Ad

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans probable XIs

SunRisers Hyderabad

Travis Head (Impact Player), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami and Zeeshan Ansari.

Gujarat Titans

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford (Impact Player), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd. Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore and Mohammed Siraj.

Ad

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More