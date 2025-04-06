SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

After a hat-trick of defeats in IPL 2025, SunRisers Hyderabad will return to their home ground for a match against the Gujarat Titans. The match will begin at 7.30pm IST on April 6 in Hyderabad.
SRH kicked off their season by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring clash. However, after that, they have suffered defeats against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
GT will be keen to ensure that SRH's losing streak continues in IPL 2025. Ahead of the battle in Hyderabad, here's a short preview for the match between SRH and GT.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match details
Match: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Match 19, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Sunday, April 6, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans pitch report
The pitch report will be telecasted live before the toss happens. Generally, the pitch is flat in Hyderabad, with batters scoring loads of runs at the venue.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast
The sky will be clear with periodic clouds during the Sunday night game between SRH and GT in Hyderabad. There is 0% chance of rain during the match hours, and the temperature will loom around 28 degrees Celsius.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans probable XIs
SunRisers Hyderabad
Travis Head (Impact Player), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami and Zeeshan Ansari.
Gujarat Titans
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford (Impact Player), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd. Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore and Mohammed Siraj.
SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
