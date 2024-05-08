SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 8, 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 57th match of the IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8.

SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants are having a similar campaign. Both teams have won six out of their 11 games. They are ranked fourth and sixth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.065 and -0.371, respectively.

SunRisers lost to Mumbai Indians in their previous game by seven wickets while Lucknow Super Giants suffered a 98-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the SRH vs LSG Dream11 match.

#3 Marcus Stoinis (LSG) - 8.5 credits

Marcus Stoinis in action (Credits: IPL)

Marcus Stoinis is having a great campaign. He has made an impact with both the bat and ball, scoring 352 runs and taking four wickets in 11 matches.

Stonis has scored 106 runs against SRH and also picked up three wickets. He scored a 40-run knock in his last game in Hyderabad, making him a fine choice for the captain/vice-captain in your SRH vs LSG Dream11 teams.

#2 KL Rahul (LSG) - 9.0 credits

KL Rahul in action (Credits: IPL)

KL Rahul has been a consistent wicketkeeper-batter from Lucknow Super Giants. He has smashed 431 runs, including three half-centuries, in 11 games, averaging 39.18.

Rahul has scored 225 runs, including three fifties, in the last five games at the venue. He averages 38 against SRH, scoring 428 runs in 12 matches.

Thus, the LSG skipper will be one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain in your SRH vs LSG Dream11 teams.

#1 Travis Head (SRH) - 9.0 credits

Travis Head in action (Credits: IPL)

Travis Head has been in excellent form this season. He has mustered 444 runs in 10 matches at a notable average of 44.40. His records include a century and three half-centuries.

Head has scored 182 runs, including two fifties, in five matches in Hyderabad. He scored a 58-run knock in the last game at this venue against Rajasthan Royals and will look to replicate a similar knock tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback