SRH vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 18. The two former IPL-winning teams will aim to climb higher in the points table by recording a win in Hyderabad.

SRH currently hold the ninth spot in the standings with two wins from four matches. MI are one spot above them with the same number of points but a better net run rate. The winner of this match has a chance to enter the top five in the table.

Before the SRH vs MI match, here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two franchises.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians have a slender 10-9 lead in the head-to-head record against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two teams have crossed paths 19 times in the last 10 years, with MI emerging victorious on 10 occasions.

The last time SRH met MI in an IPL match was in 2022, when the Orange Army defeated the five-time champions by three runs in a last over thriller. Here's a summary of their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 19

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 9

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 10

Matches with No Result - 0

SRH vs MI head-to-head record in Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is set to host the latest meeting between SRH and MI. The head-to-head record between the teams at this venue favors SRH 4-3.

Over the last 10 seasons, SRH and MI have clashed seven times at this stadium, with the Orange Army beating their rivals four times.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won two of their last five matches against Mumbai Indians. As mentioned ahead, SRH beat MI by three runs in their previous encounter. They also recorded a 10-wicket win over MI in the 2020 season.

MI beat SRH twice in 2021. Here's a summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians matches:

SRH (193/6) beat MI (190/7) by 3 runs, May 17, 2022. MI (235/9) beat SRH (193/8) by 42 runs, Oct 8, 2021. MI (150/5) beat SRH (137) by 13 runs, Apr 17, 2021. SRH (151/0) beat MI (149/8) by 10 wickets, Nov 3, 2020. MI (208/5) beat SRH (174/7) by 34 runs, Oct 4, 2020.

