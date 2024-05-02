SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 2, 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 50th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2.

SunRisers Hyderabad have blown hot and cold tjis season. They have won five out of their nine games and are currently fifth in the points table. SRH lost their most recent game against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are coming off a seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. They will be keen to grab their fifth consecutive win and continue their dominance at the top of the points table with 16 points to their name.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming SRH vs RR Dream11 match.

#3 T Natarajan (SRH) - 8.0 credits

T Natarajan (right) of SRH (Credits: IPL)

T Natarajan has been an important death-over bowler for SunRisers Hyderabad. He has taken 13 wickets in seven matches at an impressive strike rate of 12.92 and an economy rate of 9.00.

Natarajan has a fine record at Hyderabad, taking 10 wickets in nine games, including four in the last three games. Thus, he will be a good differential pick for your SRH vs RR Dream11 teams.

#2 Trent Boult (RR) - 8.5 credits

Trent Boult of RR (Credits: IPL)

Trent Boult has secured 10 wickets in the last five games against SRH. This season, he has claimed 10 wickets in nine matches.

Boult has also taken three wickets in the last three games. Thus, the left-arm pacer will be a great choice for your SRH vs RR differential picks.

#1 Jaydev Unadkat (SRH) - 7.0 credits

Jaydev Unadkat of SRH (Credits: IPL)

Jaydev Unadkat has been consistently performing well at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, securing 19 wickets in only 10 matches. This season alone, he has taken six wickets across three games played.

Overall, Jaydev has taken eight wickets in seven games. Hence, he will be a great choice for your SRH vs RR Dream11 teams.

