SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 2, 2024

On Thursday, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 50th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The SunRisers Hyderabad suffered their fourth loss of the tournament in the previous game against the Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, CSK posted 212/3 on the board, with T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat picking up one wicket each. In response, former captain Aiden Markram top-scored with 32 off 26, followed by Heinrich Klaasen (20). The rest of the team were bowled out for 134 to lose the contest by 78 runs.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals registered their eighth win of the season in their last encounter. Opting to bowl first, they restricted the Lucknow Super Giants to 196/5, with Sandeep Sharma taking two wickets. In response, Sanju Samson’s 71*, along with Dhruv Jurel’s 52* off 34, helped them chase the target in 19 overs.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as your captain/vice-captain for the SRH vs RR Dream11 match.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 9.0 credits

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals (Credits: IPL)

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the most consistent wicket-taking bowlers for the Rajasthan Royals. He currently ranks fifth in the Purple Cap leaderboard, with 13 wickets to his name.

Chahal has bagged 28 wickets against the SunRisers Hyderabad, including 11 in his last three games. He has also bowled effectively at this venue, with 12 wickets in 11 matches.

#2 Jos Buttler (RR) - 9.0 credits

Jos Buttler in action (Credits: IPL)

Jos Buttler has been in good form so far and has scored 319 runs in eight matches, including two unbeaten centuries. He has tallied 308 runs against SRH in his last four matches, including two fifties and a personal-best 124-run knock.

Buttler also struck a half-century in his last outing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Thus, he will be a great choice to be the captain/vice-captain of your SRH vs RR Dream11 teams.

#1 Sanju Samson (RR) - 9.0 credits

Sanju Samson of RR (Credits: IPL)

Sanju Samson has been in fantastic touch with the bat this season, smashing 385 runs in nine matches at an excellent average of 77. He scored an unbeaten 71-run knock against LSG in the previous game.

Samson averages 52 against SRH and has scored three half-centuries in his last three games against them. He has produced 282 runs, including a 102-run unbeaten knock, in his last four games in Hyderabad.

Thus, Samson will be one of the best choices to be the captain/vice-captain of your SRH vs RR Dream11 teams.

