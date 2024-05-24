SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 – May 24, 2024

On Friday (May 24), the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SRH suffered an eight-wicket loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1 earlier this week. SRH batted first and were all out for 159 runs, with Rahul Tripathi leading the score with a 55-run innings, followed by Heinrich Klaasen's 32 and Pat Cummins' 30 off 24 balls. However, KKR chased down the target in 13.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, the Royals are coming off a comfortable four-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator. Bowling first, they limited RCB to a below-par score of 172/8, with Avesh Khan claiming three wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin taking two.

In reply, RR achieved the target in 19 overs, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's 45-run knock, Riyan Parag’s 36 off 26, and Shimron Hetmyer’s 14-ball 26.

SRH defeated RR in the reverse fixture in the league stage match. However, both teams are now keen to deliver strong performances and secure a spot in the final.

On that note, let's look at three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the SRH vs RR Dream11 match.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 8.0 credits

Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR (Credits: IPL)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has a strong head-to-head record against the SunRisers Hyderabad. He has scored 224 runs in six matches, averaging 37. This season, he played a 67-run knock off 40 balls against SRH, featuring seven fours and two sixes.

Overall, Jaiswal has 392 runs to his name with one fifty and one century. He scored a 45-run knock in the last game and will look forward to continuing his form in the upcoming SRH vs RR Dream11 match.

#2 Sanju Samson (RR) - 9.0 credits

Sanju Samson of RR (Credits: IPL)

Sanju Samson had a dip in form in the last three games, scoring 50 runs at a decent strike rate. However, he scored 471 runs in the previous games and would look to add more to his tally.

Sanju has been outstanding against the SunRisers Hyderabad. He has mustered 791 runs in 22 matches, including four half-centuries in the last five games, averaging 49. However, he was dismissed for a duck in the reverse fixture this season, but will be hoping to bounce back and regain his form.

#1 Travis Head (SRH) - 9.0 credits

Travis Head was dismissed for a duck in the last two games. However, he has the ability to score big runs and play a quick and big innings in the top order. He has scored 533 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 44.41.

He scored a fifty against the Rajasthan Royals in their league match and will be keen to replicate a similar knock in the upcoming game at Chepauk.

