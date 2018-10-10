Sri Lanka bowls 1st in ODI series opener against England

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and chose to bowl first against England on Wednesday in the opener of a five-match one-day international cricket series.

Chandimal has taken the captaincy back from Angelo Mathews against the No. 1-ranked team in the world after a dismal performance in the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

Mathews and leading batsman Kusal Mendis were dropped after Sri Lanka's early exit from the tournament after losing to Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka fielded two specialist spinners and seamers, each assisted by three allrounders. Experienced Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep form the pace attack while Lakshan Sandakan and Akila Dananjaya comprise the spin attack.

England named two specialist seamers alongside seam bowling allrounder Ben Stokes. Fast bowler Olly Stone will make his debut for England, sharing the new ball with Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Adil Rasheed make up the spin attack.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone.