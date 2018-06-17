Sri Lanka captain Chandimal charged with ball tampering

The ICC has charged Dinesh Chandimal with ball tampering during Sri Lanka's second Test against West Indies.

Omnisport NEWS News 17 Jun 2018, 17:43 IST 229 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal has been charged with ball tampering during his side's second Test against West Indies, although Sri Lanka insist their players "have not engaged in any wrongdoing" during the game.

There was a delayed start to the third day’s play in St Lucia as the umpires changed the ball and awarded the home team five penalty runs, with captain Chandimal and the Sri Lanka players protesting the decision by refusing to take the field.

While the action eventually started two hours later than scheduled, the ICC has now confirmed Chandimal has been charged with breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to "changing the condition of the ball".

Prior to the announcement - of which further details are still yet to be confirmed - Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had already responded to the penalty in a statement released late on Saturday.

"The team management has informed us that Sri Lankan players have not engaged in any wrongdoing during the ongoing Test match played between Sri Lanka and West Indies,” the statement read.

"The team, on the third day of the match, protested a decision taken by the umpires citing 'changing the condition of the ball'.

"SLC advised the team to take the field to ensure the continuity of the match and wish to commend the decision taken by the team to continue with the game 'under protest' to ensure the upholding of the spirit of the game.

"[Senior SLC officials] conveyed to the team management that SLC shall take all necessary steps to defend any player, in the event any unwarranted allegation is brought against a member of the team.

"SLC reiterates its commitment to adhering to the laws of the game and upholding the spirit of the game. SLC stands firm in our commitment to protect the dignity of the national cricketers at all times."