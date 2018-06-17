Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sri Lanka captain Chandimal charged with ball tampering

The ICC has charged Dinesh Chandimal with ball tampering during Sri Lanka's second Test against West Indies.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 17:43 IST
229
Dinesh Chandimal
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal has been charged with ball tampering during his side's second Test against West Indies, although Sri Lanka insist their players "have not engaged in any wrongdoing" during the game.

There was a delayed start to the third day’s play in St Lucia as the umpires changed the ball and awarded the home team five penalty runs, with captain Chandimal and the Sri Lanka players protesting the decision by refusing to take the field.

While the action eventually started two hours later than scheduled, the ICC has now confirmed Chandimal has been charged with breaching Level 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to "changing the condition of the ball".

Prior to the announcement - of which further details are still yet to be confirmed - Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had already responded to the penalty in a statement released late on Saturday.

"The team management has informed us that Sri Lankan players have not engaged in any wrongdoing during the ongoing Test match played between Sri Lanka and West Indies,” the statement read.

"The team, on the third day of the match, protested a decision taken by the umpires citing 'changing the condition of the ball'.

"SLC advised the team to take the field to ensure the continuity of the match and wish to commend the decision taken by the team to continue with the game 'under protest' to ensure the upholding of the spirit of the game.

"[Senior SLC officials] conveyed to the team management that SLC shall take all necessary steps to defend any player, in the event any unwarranted allegation is brought against a member of the team.

"SLC reiterates its commitment to adhering to the laws of the game and upholding the spirit of the game. SLC stands firm in our commitment to protect the dignity of the national cricketers at all times."

Penalised Sri Lanka show character amid ball controversy
RELATED STORY
West Indies v Sri Lanka delayed after ball controversy
RELATED STORY
5 times when cricketers were penalised for ball tampering
RELATED STORY
15 ball-tampering controversies that shook the cricketing...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka's Chandimal handed two-match ban for over-rate...
RELATED STORY
Ball change controversy delays start of third day's play...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Bancroft charged over ball-tampering incident
RELATED STORY
Windies in control but Chandimal limits damage
RELATED STORY
5 current overseas players you might not know played...
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: 5 talking points as West Indies...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Yesterday
ENG 342/8 (50.0 ov)
AUS 304/10 (47.1 ov)
England win by 38 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
Only Test | Thu, 14 Jun
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
2nd Test
SL 253/10 & 50/4 (17.3 ov)
WIN 300/10
LIVE
Day 4 | Sri Lanka lead Windies by 3 runs with 6 wickets remaining
SL VS WIN live score
Match 4 | Today, 03:00 PM
Scotland
Ireland
SCO VS IRE preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us